Vice President Harris and her husband, second gentleman Doug EmhoffDoug EmhoffDoug Emhoff, nation’s first second gentleman, says he’ll build on ‘legacy of progress’ of women who came before him Harris move into vice president’s residence delayed The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden takes office, calls for end to ‘uncivil war’ MORE, have temporarily relocated to Blair House, the president’s guesthouse, an aide for the vice president confirmed to CBS News.

Harris’s move into One Observatory Circle, the formal vice presidential residence, has been delayed due to “the need for repairs to the home that are more easily conducted with the home unoccupied.” The vice president’s residence is located in the U.S. Naval Observatory.

CBS reports that the Navy requested that the maintenance, which includes replacing chimney liners, be carried out.

The second family owns multiple homes, including a condo in Washington, D.C., but the residence doesn’t adhere to proper security measures, according to the news outlet.

Blair House, across the street from the White House, has been used as a guest home for visiting leaders and their delegations since 1942. The historic home also housed President Biden and his family the night before he was inaugurated.

It’s not clear how long Harris and Emhoff will be staying at Blair House.

Harris was sworn into office as the 49th vice president on Wednesday along with Biden, the 46th president of the United States.

The White House did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

