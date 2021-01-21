https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/celebrating-bigger-issues-worry-wh-press-sec-asked-joe-biden-violated-mask-mandate-video/

A maskless Joe Biden visited the Lincoln Memorial after signing an Executive Order mandating masks on federal property.

Hours after mandating all peasants wear face masks on federal property, hypocrite Biden visited the Lincoln Memorial without a face mask on.

When asked why Joe Biden violated his own mask mandate, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden was “celebrating.”

“We have bigger issues to worry about at this moment in time,” Psaki said brushing off Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.

TRENDING: FBI Arrests CDC Critic Dr. Simone Gold on Monday After She Was Filmed in the US Capitol Walking Around with a Bullhorn — FBI Singled Her Out

Psaki also repeatedly referred to Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy as “Steve” which is his father’s name.

Jen Psaki could have saved a lot of time and just said that the rules do not apply to Joe Biden and the Democrats because they are above the law.

WATCH:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

