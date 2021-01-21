https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/21/hemingway-media-coverage-of-biden-inauguration-like-watching-a-jeffrey-toobin-zoom-call/

The Federalist Senior Editor Mollie Hemingway slammed the corporate media’s hypocritical coverage of President Joe Biden’s inauguration, saying it was a “tongue bath.”

“Yesterday was horrible to watch how the media were losing all sense of themselves. The tongue baths that they gave Joe Biden, it was just embarrassing to watch. It was like watching a Jeffrey Toobin Zoom call or something,” Hemingway said.

The biggest problem with the media’s reaction to Biden’s inauguration, Hemingway continued, wasn’t that they were “uncritical” of the new president and his big day, but it was because they played favorites and refused to take the same approach during former President Donald Trump’s ceremonies four years ago and throughout his entire administration.

“It was hatred and hostility every minute of the last four years for Donald Trump and his supporters, and people aren’t forgetting that. They remember how much pain they went through with the media saying that every single thing he did was the worst thing ever, and they see how hypocritical they are,” she said.

While Biden has already taken strong actions that require scrutiny, such as firing a top prosecutor on the National Labor Relations Board before his term expired and sidelining people in national security, Hemingway said the only noise from the media is praise.

“There are many things that a credible, noncorrupt media would be doing to hold this president accountable if they were anything other than propagandists,” Hemingway concluded.

