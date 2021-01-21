https://justthenews.com/government/congress/house-speaker-pelosi-send-impeachment-article-senate-monday-schumer?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will send the article of impeachment on former President Trump to the Senate on Monday, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Friday, according to multiple news reports.

The trial will be followed by a Senate trial. The Democrat-controlled House impeached Trump on a single article, related to inciting a riot, after the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol Building following a pro-Trump rally.

“There will be a trial,” Schumer said, according to the Associated Press. “It will be a full trial, it will be a fair trial”

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday proposed delaying such a trail until February to give the former president time to prepare and review his case.

