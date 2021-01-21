https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/legal-multiple-banks-close-donald-trumps-accounts/

A Florida bank announced on Thursday that they have closed President Donald Trump’s bank accounts.

Trump’s money-market accounts at Banks United held between $5.1 million and $25.2 million, according to his financial disclosures.

“We no longer have any depository relationship with him,” Banks United told the Washington Post.

Professional Bank also announced that they will no longer be doing business with the former president or his organizations in a statement last week.

Additionally, Signature Bank in New York and Deutsche Bank have also said that they have cut ties with Trump and his businesses.

“Signature Bank notably took a strong stance against Trump and his allies in congress, calling for him to resign and saying they would not conduct business with lawmakers who had objected to certifying the presidential election,” The Hill reports. They added that “Deutsche Bank is currently seeking to resolve more than $300 million in loans, reportedly looking to offload the loans onto another lender due to the negative press their dealings with Trump has caused. Deutsche Bank’s relationship with the Trump Organization is under a civil investigation by New York attorney general Letitia James.”

It is not enough that they cheated him out of office, the left won’t stop retaliating until his life is completely ruined.

