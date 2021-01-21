https://www.crosswalk.com/family/marriage/how-to-make-your-wife-feel-special-a-cheat-sheet-for-husbands.html

5. Make Your Wife Feel Like the Most Special Person in Your Life

Slide 5 of 5

Everyone likes to feel extra special on occasion, and there’s no better occasion than now. Let your wife know she is the most special person in your life.

After all, she is one with you according to Ephesians 5:31: “For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and the two will become one flesh.”

Go above and beyond to let her know she takes first place under God. Hold her in high esteem and nurture her as the precious gem that she is. Resist putting work before your relationship, and constantly giving her your leftovers.

Make her a priority, and let her know she has your focus and attention. Not only will she flourish under your attentiveness, your marriage will flourish as well.

Consider these practical tips:

Carve out time for your wife, to just listen and encourage.

Make your bedroom a sanctuary of relaxation and intimacy.

Surprise her with fresh flowers and dinner out.

Teach your children to esteem her and bless her.

Say positive things about her to others.

Compliment her skills and achievements.

Here are even more resources that can help:

How to Make Your Home a Marriage Sanctuary

Why Couples Need to Be Unified Now More Than Ever

Remember, it’s okay to admit you need a little help when it comes to nurturing your marriage. We all need to be reminded of our spouse’s contributions at times.

Through small, consistent efforts, your wife can feel special once again, and your marriage can rise to the next level of strength and security under God’s blessing.

Photo Credit: ©GettyImages/fizkes

Jennifer Waddle considers herself a Kansas girl, married to a Colorado hunk, with a heart to encourage women everywhere. She is the author of several books, including Prayer WORRIER: Turning Every Worry into Powerful Prayer, and is a regular contributor for LifeWay, Crosswalk, Abide, and Christians Care International. Jennifer’s online ministry is EncouragementMama.com where you can find her books and sign up for her weekly post, Discouragement Doesn’t Win. She resides with her family near the foothills of the Rocky Mountains—her favorite place on earth.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

