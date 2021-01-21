https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/21/i-hereby-declassify-the-remaining-materials-in-the-binder-check-out-one-of-president-trumps-final-actions/

We’re hoping CBS News puts up a segment on this so we can see Catherine Herridge cover it in an interview, but for now, she’s posting a memo from President Trump on his last day in office. He tells the Attorney General, Director of National Intelligence, and the Director of the CIA in a memo that he received from the Justice Department on Dec. 30 a binder containing files related to the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation.

He wanted the materials declassified to the maximum extent possible, but the FBI noted in a letter dated Jan. 17, 2021, its “continuing objection” to any further declassification of materials in the binder. “I hereby declassify the remaining materials in the binder,” Trump wrote in his Jan. 19 memo. “This is my final determination under the declassification review.”

#Declassify READ: This is one of the more intriguing + under reported actions taken by President Trump on his final day in office. The “Crossfire Hurricane” Russia records are especially fascinating because, as the memo notes, as late as January 17, 2021 the FBI “noted its pic.twitter.com/s2ohv4NxNN — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) January 21, 2021

continuing objection to any further declassification of the materials…” + Thursday Biden WH “intends to keep Director Wray on his role.” More to come… — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) January 21, 2021

Of course they have “continuing objections”, as any declassification will show the #truth and #tranparency of their role, a not so flattering one, to be nice — Hank Rearden (@OrgHighPerfom) January 21, 2021

This makes Watergate look like child’s play. Declassify it all and burn it all down. I don’t care who is involved with the deception. They need to GO. — Lizbeth 🇺🇸 (@dinahgirl88) January 21, 2021

And this is why Biden is keeping Wray on. Besides the Hunter Biden laptop mess — DCisACesspool (@Reap_What_U_Sow) January 21, 2021

NOW we know why Biden is keeping FBI Director Wray.🤔 — Ron (@catman1631) January 21, 2021

So Biden naturally leaves Wray in position to continually cockblock the DECLASS? Well this explains why Mr Trump could never get anything DECLASSed. pic.twitter.com/ODbTtvjww1 — Crispus Q. Attucks (@QrispusAttucks) January 21, 2021

When will they be released? — Knoxie (@KnoxieLuv) January 21, 2021

Along with the Durham report?

Meaning they didn’t want people to know what really happened. Shocker! — T (@T_Patriot1776) January 21, 2021

If only more people paid attention to this. — HillNo! 🇺🇸 (@GirlMom2x) January 21, 2021

The coverup continues… — ✩ ℂ𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕚𝕕 𝕄𝕖 ✩ (@candidme) January 21, 2021

Just the Deep State still trying to cover its ass. — Weaponized Patriot (@WeaponizedPatr1) January 21, 2021

The FBI spent every day of the 45 presidency committing treason against this country and our duly elected president. This is an attack on every citizen in this country. — me the person (@me_the_person) January 21, 2021

Can anyone fight to get these? If President Trump declassified the file, and they refuse to do that, what can anyone do???? — You can’t make this sh!t up (@babselliott1) January 21, 2021

We’re honestly not sure. FOIA request?

Nothing shocking here … — MaxKek (@MaxKekss) January 21, 2021

