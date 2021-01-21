https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/idaho-men-stack-47-bars-soap-guinness-world-record/

(UPI) – A pair of Idaho men teamed up to take on a slippery Guinness World Record by stacking 47 bars of wet soap in one minute.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, teamed up with neighbor Jonathan Hannon to create a tower of wet soap bars.

Rush said Guinness rules required the bars of soap to soak in water for at least one minute before to the attempt, and the two men had to alternate stacking the bars.

Read the full story ›

The post Idaho men stack 47 bars of soap for Guinness World Record appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

