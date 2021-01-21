https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/im-now-rooting-for-antifa-to-destroy-the-democrat-party/
About The Author
Related Posts
Guess which states won the U-Haul sweepstakes…
January 18, 2021
Muslim who beheaded French teacher is given hero’s funeral…
December 9, 2020
Texas AG transcript of Hannity appearance last night…
December 9, 2020
Steve Bannon with Lin Wood and Allen West…
December 9, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy