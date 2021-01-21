https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/21/inauguration-violence-erupts-from-antifa/

As Washington, D.C., and federal officials around the country geared up for what many wrongly predicted would be an insurrection by Trump supporters on Inauguration Day, Antifa members rioted and denounced Joe Biden’s presidency in cities across the nation.

In Portland, hundreds of violent Antifa rioters took to the streets to protest Biden’s inauguration, with some vandalizing the Oregon Democratic Party headquarters, smashing windows, graffitiing the walls, and lighting dumpsters on fire.

The Portland crowd has now gone to the local headquarters of the Democratic Party, smashing windows and writing “Fuck Biden” pic.twitter.com/N01iXhyWll — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) January 20, 2021

Criminal conduct may subject you to the use of force, including, but not limited to, crowd control agents and impact weapons. Stop damaging the Democratic Party of Oregon Portland Headquarters. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) January 20, 2021

In case it’s not clear who are leading the riots today. Video by @TheHannahRay in Portland: pic.twitter.com/nyquTJ7D7Y — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2021

Another group marched to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in the city, chanting, “F-ck Joe Biden.” Shortly after they arrived, federal law enforcement declared an unlawful assembly as the crowd lobbed objects at the officers and the building.

Portland: A mob of #antifa chanted “F— Joe Biden” as they marched to the Portland @ICEgov building to riot. pic.twitter.com/5oqbp7ECqQ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2021

Here’s video of the feds emerging and shooting tear gas and other riot-control munitions to disperse the Portland crowd. pic.twitter.com/0ogDl7YGiK — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) January 21, 2021

Police eventually arrested and charged multiple people in connection to the destruction, but during other rowdy gatherings in the area, some demonstrators called for “revenge” against “police murders, imperialist wars, and fascist massacres,” carrying a banner painted with “We don’t want Biden.”

200 left-wing protesters are on the streets in Portland right now, with anti-Biden and anti-police messages. “We are ungovernable,” one sign says. pic.twitter.com/WLTFpJrS03 — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) January 20, 2021

In Seattle, Antifa rioters burned flags and wreaked havoc on businesses in Pike Place Market, a popular tourist attraction in the city’s downtown. Some carried banners calling for the abolition of “ICE, cops, prisons, borders, and presidents.”

Antifa celebrate the inauguration of Joe Biden in Seattle

pic.twitter.com/kvZXLOHjXv — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 21, 2021

Seattle: #Antifa smashed up the first and original @Starbucks location in Pike Place Market. The store is an extremely popular tourist attraction. #SeattleRiots pic.twitter.com/3SegA0gW1U — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2021

Seattle: In case it’s not clear who is involved in the riot, the black-clad mob shouts, “Antifa, antifa!” pic.twitter.com/pncWROX4mF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2021

Seattle: #Antifa marched into the iconic Pike Place Market to riot and smash up property. #SeattleRiots pic.twitter.com/lbPE773nyM — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2021

Police in Seattle arrested a handful of people in connection with the ongoing property damage and Antifa logo vandalism on the side of buildings all across the area.

Police have arrested a man in the 1900 block of Pike Place for investigation of burglary and for the property damage seen in these photos. pic.twitter.com/l2HnB4Tvp5 — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 21, 2021

Police are monitoring a group in #DowntownSeattle. Multiple sites have been vandalized. One arrest made for property damage. pic.twitter.com/oLfIsGt5Af — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 21, 2021

In Denver, an Antifa group burned an American flag near the Colorado Capitol, while some displayed banners emblazoned with communist, anti-fascist, anti-Biden, and anti-Trump logos and statements.

BLM-antifa in Denver set a large American flag on fire at their #J20 protest. pic.twitter.com/EtpQh2vbmR — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 20, 2021

Multiple rioters were also caught on camera assaulting other people during the gathering.

Denver: Man putting out fires on US flags near Capitol is assaulted by #antifa: pic.twitter.com/5noDSCWPoN — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 20, 2021

Just last summer, violent Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioters inflicted more than $2 billion in damages on businesses, churches, federal buildings, and other downtown structures in some of these same cities. Through arson, looting, vandalism, and other crimes, rioters brought damage across more than 20 states, leaving at least 30 people dead in their wake. These riots were largely ignored by the media as just isolated instances of property damage or justified in the name of racial justice.

