https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1612-new-world-next-week-with-james-evan-pilato/

<input id="powerpress_embed_39738-podcast_t" type="text" value="” onclick=”javascript: this.select();” onfocus=”javascript: this.select();” style=”width: 70%;” readonly=”readonly”>

Welcome to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

[embedded content]

Watch on Archive / BitChute / LBRY / Minds / YouTube or Download the mp4

Story #1: America’s Biggest Owner Of Farmland Is Now Bill Gates

Bill Gates: America’s Top Farmland Owner

Gates Venture Aims To Spray Dust Into Atmosphere To Block The Sun

Bill Gates’ Foundation Quietly Cashed Out Beyond Meat Stock Before Its Epic Crash

How Impossible Burger’s ‘simple’ vision won hundreds of millions in funding — and backing from Bill Gates

Story #2: Biden’s Handlers Pick “Mr. Monsanto” Tom Vilsack to Head the USDA

USDA Signs With Rockefeller’s Council of Foundations to Exploit Rural US (Aug. 21, 2011)

Why Are Monsanto Insiders Now Appointed to Protect Food Safety? (Oct. 13, 2009)

Trump pardons Israeli Col. Aviem Sella, convicted handler of convicted spy Jonathan Pollard

Story #3: “I Am Open” – 50,000 Italian Restaurant Owners Plan to Ignore Lockdown

Massachusetts Rescinds Flu Vaccine Mandate In ‘Important Victory’

The Year Ahead – Part 2: Biosecurity

Defy the illegal mask order with Defending Utah

Utah group organizes ‘flash mobs’ at grocery stores to oppose face masks

Visit NewWorldNextWeek.com to get previous episodes in various formats to download, burn and share. And as always, stay up-to-date by subscribing to the feeds from Corbett Report (https://corbettreport.com/members) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join).

Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:

Media Monarchy

c/o James Evan Pilato

P.O. Box 22486

Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486

Thank You.

Filed in: Interviews



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

