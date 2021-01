https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/thomas-bach-tokyo-olympics/2021/01/21/id/1006562

IOC president Thomas Bach said on Thursday that the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games will be held as scheduled, in an interview with Kyodo News.

He said there was “no Plan B.”

Despite a surge in coronavirus cases leading to much of Japan currently being under severe restrictions, organizers have remained adamant that the Olympics can go ahead.

