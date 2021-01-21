https://www.theblaze.com/news/jason-whitlock-compares-blm-to-kkk

Conservative journalist Jason Whitlock said Wednesday that he likens Black Lives Matter to the Ku Klux Klan — and that BLM and Antifa are the “enforcement arm of the Democratic Party.”

What are the details?

Whitlock made his statements during an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, who had just noted that Democrats apparently have abandoned the faith-based opposition to racism espoused by the likes of Martin Luther King Jr. during the civil rights movement and instead seem intent on enforcing the right way of thinking through power and intimidation.

Carlson then asked Whitlock what he compares Black Lives Matter to, given that it’s become an influential sociopolitical force.

“Well, I compare Black Lives Matter to the KKK. I really do,” Whitlock replied. “And some people don’t understand it, but if you go back to the 1860s, after the Emancipation Proclamation, the KKK was started, and it was the enforcement arm of the Democratic Party. And what’s the enforcement arm of the Democratic Party right now? Black Lives Matter and Antifa. They will come to your home and violate your home, try to intimidate the people in your home if they disagree with you politically.”

He continued: “Black Lives Matter [is] a Marxist organization. Marxism is hostile toward religion; that’s why I’m glad you went there today. These are atheist values being expressed from our leaders, demonizing individual citizens here in America, branding them as white supremacists … because we disagree with their opinion about something.”

Whitlock added that “this is lunacy, and it’s dangerous.”

Anything else?

Whitlock’s entire interview with Carlson is worth watching.

In it he also said that black people are “being fooled” into believing that the leftist, Democratic movement to blot out white supremacy and racism by force has black people’s best interests in mind. Instead, Whitlock warned fellow black Americans that the left will be coming for them also.

“It’s happened to me, I’m black!” he told Carlson, adding, “But because I express conservative values — conservative, non-political values — I’m seen as a friend to white supremacists.”

Whitlock even said that others have called him a white supremacist as well and added that leftists view all those who disagree with them as white supremacists.







