https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jen-psakis-bullshit-excuse/
About The Author
Related Posts
NFL star under fire for (maskless) strip club photos…
December 22, 2020
Mass arrests begin in Hong Kong…
January 6, 2021
Dude gets pummeled for talking shite about masks…
December 9, 2020
8 companies owned by Gavin Newsom got millions in taxpayer bailout…
December 9, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy