(CHRISTIAN NEWS) – A federal judge nominated to the bench by then-President Jimmy Carter has ruled in favor of three men who identify as women, who sued the State of Alabama for requiring “transgenders” to submit proof of a “complete sex change” operation before being allowed to change the gender on their driver’s license.

“For the reasons below, the court finds Policy Order 63 unconstitutional,” wrote U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson on Friday, opining that the policy does not pass the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection standard.

He noted the two choices before the plaintiffs: to obtain the surgery, “which results in permanent infertility in ‘almost all cases’ to be able to obtain a license with a sex designation that matches their gender” or “bear a driver license with a sex designation that does not match the plaintiffs’ identity or appearance.”

