The inspector general of the Justice Department, Michael Horowitz, is looking into the resignation of a federal prosecutor in Atlanta earlier this month, apparently trying to determine if it was linked to criticism by then President Donald Trump that officials were not doing enough to investigate election fraud, The Washington Post reported citing unidentified sources.

The Post said the inspector general has not even spoken to the prosecutor, Byung J. Pak, and that the investigation was in its early stages.

Pak resigned Jan. 4, a day after the Post published an audio record and transcripts of an illicitly released phone conversation between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the then president referred to a ”never-Trumper U.S. attorney,” which the Post identified as Pak.

He was replaced by Bobby Christine, a prosecutor from the Southern District of Georgia. The Post, citing another unidentified source, claimed that Pak resigned after receiving a call from a ”senior Justice Department official” urging him to do so.

Both Pak and a spokesman for Horowitz declined to comment to the Post, the paper reported.

