https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/gretchen-whitmer-gest-sued/
About The Author
Related Posts
America’s Top Enemy…
December 1, 2020
New Years Eve at Times Square cancelled for public…
December 16, 2020
Trump mulling 21-gun salute to say goodbye on Inauguration Day…
January 17, 2021
Senator Perdue should have kept his mouth shut…
December 5, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy