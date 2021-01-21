https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/liberal-jimmy-carter-judge-sides-amazon-rules-parler-tech-giants-collude-company/

A Jimmy Carter appointed judge ruled in favor with Amazon on Thursday and against the Parler platform.

Amazon colluded with the tech giants and kicked Parler off its web-hosting services smearing the company for “inciting violence.” Of course, these same accusations could be used against Twitter and Facebook where live suicide and murder is recorded on Facebook video.

Judge Barbara Rothstein sided with Amazon today against the little guy.

This is the world we live in — a far left government-social media alliance.

NPR reported:

A federal judge has refused to restore the social media site Parler after Amazon kicked the company off of its Web-hosting services over content seen as inciting violence. The decision is a blow to Parler, an upstart that has won over Trump loyalists for its relatively hands-off approach to moderating content. The company sued Amazon over its ban, demanding reinstatement. U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein sided with Amazon, which argued that Parler would not take down posts threatening public safety even in the wake of the attack on the U.S. Capitol and that it is within Amazon’s rights to punish the company over its refusal. “The Court rejects any suggestion that the public interest favors requiring [Amazon Web Services] to host the incendiary speech that the record shows some of Parler’s users have engaged in,” Rothstein wrote on Thursday.

