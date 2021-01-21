https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/liz-cheney-senate-convict/2021/01/21/id/1006644

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on Thursday refused to say whether she thinks the Senate should convict former President Donald Trump in an interview with Fox News.

“There’s a Constitutional process that’s underway and you know that is something that the Senate is gonna determine,” Cheney said on “America’s Newsroom.”

She added, “I think that … again, we all need to take a step back and recognize that the fragility of our system, the security, the survival of our republic depends upon making decisions — that have to do with things like the attack that we saw on Jan. 6 — that are separate from the party that can never be partisan.”

Co-host Bill Hemmer noted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., “still has” the article of impeachment and asked, “If she so chose she could probably keep it. Would you support that now?”

Cheney said, “They’re going to have to decide what the next steps are here. Of course the Senate will have to decide how they’re going to run the trial.”

She went on to say that former Vice President Mike Pence deserves “tremendous praise and our gratitude for standing firm for his Constitutional oath, for doing what he knew was right.”

