Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) joined Lou Dobbs on Thursday night to discuss the radical moves by Joe Biden and the persecution of the middle class.

During their discussion, Lou turned his focus to the leadership of the Republican Party. The popular pro-Trump host blasted the GOP leadership for spitting on the Trump voters who delivered a landslide 74 million votes to the Republican Party this year and saved the House and Senate races.

Lou Dobbs warned the Republican Party that they are about to lose their base!

He’s right!

Lou Dobbs: The fact of the matter is, working men and women and their families right now have no representation. This president has made clear who has his priority, his attention, his interest. President Trump, as you say, stood up for the working – men and women and their families. And, it’s stunning to me that the Republican party right now doesn’t understand the threat that he poses. Because, I think of those 74 million Americans, if they continue to be insulted by the leadership of both political parties they are going to say, “The hell with you.” And the Patriot Party will be born and it will be born with extraordinary strength and power.

