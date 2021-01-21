https://cnsnews.com/blog/craig-bannister/nba-hall-famer-abdul-jabbar-maga-puppets-just-want-strap-gun-their-ankle-and

(Getty Images/Mat Hayward)

Americans who support former Pres. Donald Trump are “Suckers” who just want to wear guns and go to the grocery store without wearing coronavirus masks, National Basketball Association (NBA) Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says.

In a Hollywood Reporter column explaining why he took part in President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, Abul-Jabbar referred to Trump supporters as “MAGA puppets” and “unwitting tools.”

Words like “freedom,” “socialist,” and “radical left” are nothing more than meaningless, vague “trigger words” used to manipulate Trump supporters, he says.

And, while Trump supporters claim to fear that they will lose their freedoms, “They just want to make sure they can strap a gun to their ankle and go maskless to the grocery store,” he writes:

“Only about a third are true believing MAGA puppets who have been used as unwitting tools by billionaire Republicans and ambitious, unscrupulous Republican politicians looking to shove democracy into a meat-grinder if it means squeezing out a couple more cents of profit or power. It works in their favor to make America believe that they have a lot more popular support and therefore political clout than they actually do. This vocal third are easily manipulated by trigger words like “freedom,” “socialist,” “radical left”— all so vague as to be meaningless. What freedoms do they lack? Is anyone trying to suppress their voting rights? Are they afraid of getting pulled over by cops who might shoot them or choke them to death? Do they have to Anglicize their names to apply for jobs? Are they afraid their children will be torn from them and put in a cage? Nope. They just want to make sure they can strap a gun to their ankle and go maskless to the grocery store.” “This group of election deniers who claim Biden didn’t legitimately win don’t care that Trump picked their pockets for $207 million to fight the election, but spent only a $8.8 million. He keeps the rest, suckers.”

