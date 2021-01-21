https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/maskless-biden-visits-lincoln-memorial-signing-eo-mandating-masks-federal-property-video/

A maskless Joe Biden visited the Lincoln Memorial after signing an Executive Order mandating masks on federal property.

Joe Biden signed 3 executive orders within hours of being sworn into office.

None of Biden’s executive orders actually help Americans or put America first.

Mask mandate and social distancing be kept on federal property

Executive order on racial equity and “support for underserved communities”

Rejoining Paris Climate Accord

TRENDING: FBI Arrests CDC Critic Dr. Simone Gold on Monday After She Was Filmed in the US Capitol Walking Around with a Bullhorn — FBI Singled Her Out

Hours after mandating all peasants wear face masks on federal property, hypocrite Biden visited the Lincoln Memorial without a face mask on.

The authoritarian Covid rules are only for rubes.

WATCH:

The left-wing media defended Joe Biden for ditching his face mask.

Sycophantic reporters said it’s ok that Biden didn’t wear a mask because he wore one prior to his TV hit and immediately afterward.

If Trump did this, the reporters would light their hair on fire, run blazing headlines for at least a week and call for impeachment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

