Filmmaker and liberal activist Michael Moore said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that the Democrats must take the head off the “snake,” referring to former President Donald Trump, by convicting him for inciting the deadly Capitol riots.

He also said Republicans who want unity must join them.

Moore said, “These are seditionists. They have a sedition caucus. They have to be brought up, and they have to answer for what they did. But they’ve got to start right now by taking the head off the snake, and that was Donald J. Trump.”

He continued, “He has to answer for his actions, or we will see more insurrections in the years to come, because they’ll say well, look at what happened, nothing, nothing happened. Something has to happen to all the Republicans who participated in this. I just think that if the Democrats will be strong, and if their idea of reaching across the aisle, the only reaching — we’re the victims of Trump, our whole society. The only reaching that should be done is by the Republicans reaching across. If they want unity, here is a way to have unity 17 Republicans join the Democrats and convict Donald Trump.”

