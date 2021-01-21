https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mike-pence-fights-back-tears-in-farewell-speech/

Mike Pence fights back tears, thanks Trump in farewell speech

Vice President Mike Pence held back tears as he bade an emotional farewell to his previous office and re-entered private life after arriving back home in Indiana. Speaking at a welcome rally for the ex-VP upon his arrival on Air Force Two in his hometown of Columbus, Pence repeatedly paused to collect himself as he thanked those who supported him in his time in public office.

While thanking those who attended his homecoming at the outset of his remarks, Pence’s voice quivered as he told the crowd, “It is great to be back home again. Let me also take a moment to thank President Trump and Melania for all they’ve done to make America great. I will always be grateful for the opportunity that they gave us to serve and the way they allowed us to make a difference in the life of this nation,” he said.

Pence declined to acknowledge any speculation of a possible 2024 presidential run. He is returning home to Indiana full-time, planning to be fully moved back by the summer.





