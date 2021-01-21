https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/montana-lawmakers-move-protect-girls-sports-biden-signs-order-forcing-schools-let-transgender-biological-males-compete/

Montana lawmakers have introduced a bill protecting girls’ sports in schools, after Joe Biden signed an executive order forcing them to allow transgender biological males to compete with them.

The ‘Save Women’s Sports Act‘ will require public school athletic teams to be designated based on biological sex.

“The Legislature finds that there are ‘inherent differences between men and women’, and that these differences ‘remain cause for celebration but not for denigration of the members of either sex or for artificial contracts on an individual’s opportunity,’” the bill reads.

The bill cites testosterone levels and other differences between the genders that would create an unfair playing field for young girls to compete under Biden’s order.

Lawmakers in other states are also moving to protect girls sports. Idaho Republican state Rep. Barbara Ehardt has sponsored a similar bill in her state.

“I submit to you that, if you don’t pass legislation such as this, that it will come to the day where there will be no room, no place, for women to compete, and at that point, I say to you, where shall we go, against whom shall we compete, and to whom shall we turn for redress?” Rep. Ehardt said.

Biden signed the controversial order on his first day in office.

“Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports,” the executive order “on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation” states.

His order also notes that Title IX of the Education Amendments prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation “so long as the laws do not contain sufficient indications to the contrary.”

