Democrats and the media have decided that you, an American citizen with free speech rights, may not question the outcome of the 2020 election.

They live by a different set of rules, however.

We had a years long investigation that cost millions of dollars to satisfy the Democrats’ false belief that Trump was elected with the help of Russia. It was all baloney.

Yet Joy Reid of MSNBC is still pushing this conspiracy theory years later.

From FOX News:

MSNBC’s Joy Reid revives Russia conspiracy theory, argues Trump was ‘servile’ to Moscow MSNBC host Joy Reid revived the Russia collusion narrative on the eve of President Trump’s departure from the White House Tuesday, insisting that no president has been more “servile” to a foreign nation than he was to Russia. “To be clear, we’ve had 45 American presidencies, some good, some great, some terrible,” Reid said while closing her show on Tuesday evening. “But we’ve never had a president quite like Donald J. Trump.” The “ReidOut” host suggested that Trump will be remembered as the worst president in American history, elevating the likes of Andrew Jackson and Woodrow Wilson as well as Richard Nixon. “No American president … was elected with the help of a foreign power. None of them, let alone a hostile foreign power like Russia,” Reid continued. “And none of them have been as servile to a foreign government than Trump has been to the Kremlin and to Vladimir Putin personally.”

Here’s the video:

Joy Reid reiterates the Russia conspiracy theory, saying he was never legitimately elected in 2016 because Trump was installed not by the Electoral College or the voters, but by Russia and Vladimir Putin pic.twitter.com/oqS9lHqrsl — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 20, 2021

People have noticed the double standard.

How does she remain employed? Honest question — John Strobel (@johnw46) January 20, 2021

MSNBC is poison.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

