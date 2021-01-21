http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cMozKTjrNr0/

“I remember what I was doing at 11 and my thoughts were definitely not, ‘How can I raise money to support a good cause,’” she said.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Minnick shared a photo of Olivia with the giant check for $3,015:

❤️💜💛💙🖤💚 So proud of you Olivia ❤️❤️ Posted by Rachel Minnick on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

“Someone who’s almost 12 to raise $3,000 is the kind of support our organization needs, looks for, and certainly appreciates,” said Don Boshart of the American Cancer Society.

Boshart added that the money will go toward the organization’s programs, services, and cancer research.

“I really hope that this $3,015 really makes it that much closer to finding a cure for cancer,” Olivia said, adding that she is hoping to raise more money for additional causes in the near future.

