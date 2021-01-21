https://hannity.com/media-room/no-thank-you-newsom-urges-biden-to-replicate-californias-policy-innovations-all-across-america/

California Governor Gavin Newsom praised the Golden State’s “policy innovations” in a recently released letter to the White House; urging President Biden to implement similar proposals all across the country.

The Biden Administration will be a true partner for CA. Today, we sent a letter to President-elect Biden on key areas of collaboration for CA & the federal government in the American Rescue Plan and beyond.https://t.co/GSI3wtaKA7 — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) January 19, 2021

“I offer you my full partnership and support as you take office and inherit the tremendous responsibility to restore our nation’s economy and place of leadership on the global stage — all while working to bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end,” Newsom wrote.

“Having a true partner in the White House — and an Administration aligned with so many of our values — is a game changer for Californians,” Newsom wrote.

Gov. Newsom’s letter to President Biden says he “stands ready” to “highlight” California’s “policy innovations” so they can be scaled nationally. I stand ready to highlight California’s policy failures so they can be averted nationally. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) January 20, 2021

“Gov. Newsom’s letter to President Biden says he ‘stands ready’ to ‘highlight’ California’s ‘policy innovations’ so they can be scaled nationally. I stand ready to highlight California’s policy failures so they can be averted nationally,” wrote one California lawmaker.

