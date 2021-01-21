https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2021/01/21/nyt-nobel-laureate-gets-a-history-lesson-after-wondering-why-god-save-the-king-was-played-at-the-inauguration-n1400762

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman watched the Biden inauguration on Wednesday with a tear in his eye. For the first time, he was actually proud of his country. Hold on, that was Michelle Obama. No, for the first time in four years, the Nobel Laureate (just ask him) was hopeful that his country, America, just “may make it” because the Left was re-occupying the White House.

Surprised myself. Watching the Biden’s and Harris/Emhoff entering the Capitol, I teared up. America may make it.

Krugman offered his sage observations about the inauguration on Twitter on Wednesday. He sent tweets about Janet Yellen, who is Biden’s choice for treasury secretary.

He commented about newly crowned President Joe Biden delivering his speech about bringing diversity and justice to America because, apparently, there has been none in the Trump era or something. And, dammit, it was delivered in a pitch-perfect way, according to the Nobel Prize winner in economics, who predicted the economy would fall apart under Trump when it in fact soared.

That was like a vision of America as it should be — decent, truthful, committed to justice, unified in diversity. Eloquence at every point. Reality will set in, as it must. But wow.

His favorite neighborhood was cheering.

After praising the new American king taking his throne as a return to Democrat normalcy, where peace, justice, diversity, and Janet Yellen would reign, the worldly Nobel Laureate, detected a sour note to the proceedings.

It was a hilarious tell about how the Nobel Laureate (just ask him), the sage of the New York Times’s op-ed section, who just claimed to be about truth, justice, and the American way has a ways to go to establish his patriot bona fides.

By way of background, I remember my daughter’s aha moment while watching a program set in England. She heard a throng of British subjects singing a familiar tune. She immediately realized its historical significance in the American Revolution. We talked about what a thumb-in-the-eye it must have been to the blue-coated British soldiers to hear their song spat back at them with new, all-American words.

My country ’tis of thee Sweet land of liberty Of thee I sing Land where my fathers died Land of the Pilgrim’s pride From every mountainside Let freedom ring!

And like that all-American man he is, Krugman wondered why on earth the band struck up “God Save the King” at the inaugural.

Band playing God Save the King? Not exactly appropriate.

Not appropriate for his new king? Odd.

Americans immediately schooled the Nobel Laureate about the tune

“America (My Country, ‘Tis of Thee)” is an American patriotic song written by Samuel Francis Smith. (The melody is the same as that of “God Save the Queen.”) The words are actually quite moving. — Elise Flynn (@TashaMahal) January 20, 2021

Surely, he’d read about the tune in his paper or sung it himself in school …?

It was God Save the Queen in the UK in 1745. Same tune but different lyrics for My Country, ‘Tis of Thee written in 1832. — Tim Swetonic (@swetonic) January 21, 2021

Oh, and this just in, it has been “God Save the Queen” for nearly 70 years. Keep up, Paul.

Paul. It’s been God Save The Queen since 1952. Keep up. — Nick Button (@nbutton93) January 20, 2021

Paul suddenly realized that he’d made a faux pas. He spends so much time in Europe and on the island nation of Britain – Over There – that naturally he was confused at the inaugural song for Joe Biden.

Aha. Forgot there are Americanized lyrics. I guess I’ve spent too much time Over There over the years. — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) January 20, 2021

We all make that mistake, don’t we?

Can I borrow this technique? I mean next time I want to impress my friends about how well-traveled I am, I may have to make a mistake intentionally and then correct it afterwards. — RT🇺🇲 (@rtoh) January 20, 2021

This American living in Britain says she always thinks of “My Country ‘Tis of Thee” whenever she hears the tune, so what’s wrong with you, Paul?

As an American living in London, every time I hear it the lyrics to My Country Tis of Thee is all I can think of. — Annabel Davis (@Annabel67146195) January 20, 2021

This man was not surprised that Krugman doesn’t know American patriotic songs.

It is entirely unsurprising that you’re unfamiliar American patriotic songs. — Dr. The Old Knickerbocker (@Dexpectations12) January 21, 2021

“Go back.”

Go back. — mitrebox (@mitrebox) January 20, 2021

This woman took the opportunity to school the Nobel Laureate on more tunes he might be confused about.

“Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” and “The Alphabet Song” [ABC’s] are the same tune. — TheWaitress (@newaitress) January 21, 2021

For the record, that tune was written by Mozart, Paul. Perhaps you heard it while on the Continent Over There.

This man appreciated Krugman’s inaugural pivot and devoted himself to trying the same trick.

*doesn’t know something* “Aha, I must just be too cultured.” — Con Agent (@con_agent) January 20, 2021

If you ever wonder if the American media elites are on our side, here’s part of your answer.

