Last week Twitter banned a Gateway Pundit tweet questioning fraud in the election.

Twitter handed The Gateway Pundit account a 12-hour suspension for questioning the stolen election. Then upped it to a six-day suspension. This was doled out in the middle of the night. Someone on the late shift was targeting us.

The Gateway Pundit is one of the top 120 websites in America today and a leading voice for conservatives.

Only Democrats and Marxists are allowed to question an election.

Twitter suspended the Gateway Pundit account again on Tuesday for another week for violating the “civic integrity” rules.

This is a new Orwellian category that allows Twitter to ban any conservative at will.

Conservative Michelle Malkin and the popular Right Side Broadcasting Network were also suspended this week for violating the “civic integrity” rules.

Of course, Twitter did not even notify GP and others of what tweet violated their new rules.

One America News reported on this latest rule to ban conservative talk on Twitter.

