https://www.theepochtimes.com/official-presidential-library-for-trump-comes-online-highlights-impeachments_3665947.html

The U.S. National Archives and Records Administration launched a digital presidential library for former President Donald Trump, with a biography highlighting the two impeachments against him.

The website was put online on Wednesday. It currently allows visitors to view the Trump administration’s publicly archived social media accounts and websites, including the @WhiteHouse45 Twitter account and Trump White House website, which was archived moments after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, as is customary.

The National Archives added that a number of Trump administration officials use their personal social media accounts when constructing government business, including Trump, who used his @realDonaldTrump Twitter account until he was permanently suspended from the platform. The agency pledged to make the social media content from those designated accounts publicly available “as soon as possible.”

The newly launched website features a roughly 300-word, seven-paragraph biography for Trump, with one paragraph presenting some of his work, and two dedicated to his two impeachments.

“In 2019 President Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives for abuse of power by soliciting the interference of Ukraine in the 2020 U.S. presidential election and obstruction of Congress by directing defiance of certain subpoenas issued by the House of Representatives,” the website reads. “A trial in the U.S. Senate found the President not guilty of the charges brought against him.”

“In 2021 President Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives for having incited an insurrection against the government of the United States,” it states.

When it comes to Trump’s work as president, the National Archives said: “The work of the Trump Administration included reforming the U.S. tax code; renegotiating trade agreements with Mexico, Canada, China, Japan, and South Korea; expanding the military; defeating the self-proclaimed Islamic State [ISIS]; responding to the opioid crisis; improving access to healthcare for veterans; responding to the COVID-19 global pandemic; appointing Federal judges, including the nomination of three U.S. Supreme Court justices; and lowering the cost of prescription drugs.”

The digital presidential libraries for Trump’s two immediate predecessors, Barack Obama and George W. Bush, feature much longer biographies with more comprehensive reviews of their accomplishments, and little or no mention of controversies during their presidencies.

According to the National Archives, Trump’s official presidential records are currently governed by the Presidential Records Act (PRA) and will not be available to public access requests for the first five years after the end of an administration. Those records will become subject to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests on January 20, 2026.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

