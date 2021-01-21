https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6009f9605db3705aa0a6273d
(BBC) – Five people have been killed in a fire at the site of the world’s largest vaccine producer in western India. The blaze started at a building which was still under construction at the Serum Ins…
Speaking at a White House news briefing, the government’s top infectious disease expert warned that strains first identified in South Africa and Brazil could reduce the potency of the two vaccines now…
The Standard hotel in West Hollywood on the Sunset Strip is set to close Friday. It said “a significant increase to its lease … makes operating the property impossible.”…
Lately, Americans seem obsessed with Civil War references — and there’s a good reason why, says David Blight….