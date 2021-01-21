https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/oklahoma-senator-file-bill-criminalize-abortion-state/

(CHRISTIAN NEWS) – Newly-elected Oklahoma Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, plans to file a bill to outlaw abortion in the state, taking the baton from Sen. Joseph Silk, who left office in November.

“All human life is sacred from the very moment of conception,” Hamilton said in a statement. “As Americans, we must stand up for those who cannot defend themselves, those not yet born, and protect their lives at all costs.”

“Abortion is an abomination before God, and something we must stop here in Oklahoma if we expect our state to be great,” he declared. “We must also acknowledge the truth that God will not bless America as long as we have innocent blood on our hands.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

