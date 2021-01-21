https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/21/on-day-one-biden-destroys-womens-sports-with-anti-science-executive-order/

President Joe Biden issued an executive order on his first day in office, mandating that any schools that receive federal funding must function as if biological males who claim to be females are the same, and vice versa, or risk losing that funding. This pro-transgender policy extends to male athletes who claim their gender identity as a female should allow them to compete on women’s teams, receive women’s scholarships, and be admitted in women’s locker rooms.

“Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports,” the executive order reads, promising that the Biden administration is committed to “prevent and combat discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation.”

Biden previously promised to pioneer a radical transgender agenda, telling the mother of an 8-year-old, gender-confused child at a town hall that he would “flat-out change the law” and eliminate former President Donald Trump’s executive orders concerning sex and gender identity. His pledge received support and encouragement from now-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“Joe Biden said that on his first day of office, he will give transgender students access to sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms in accordance with their gender identity in all federally funded schools. Do you think he has the ability to do this, and do you agree with his decision?” a reporter asked Schumer.

“I agree with the decision, and I know he’ll check things out thoroughly, legally,” Schumer said.

During his campaign, Biden also vowed to use the Department of Education to investigate and address any violations of transgender students’ civil rights, including removing federal school funding or risking legal action. His new executive order also mandates that every agency must act to ensure the enforcement of this new rule within 100 days of Jan. 20.

Under Trump, the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights found that a Connecticut policy that allowed biologically male student-athletes who identify as female to participate in female sports violated Title IX. Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii introduced legislation in the House in December that prevents biological men from participating in female sports.

