It will come as a shock to nobody that President Biden has already started changing the language in Washington DC. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has been doing it for a while, so seeing the new administration move towards “wokespeak” on its first full day in control was expected.

Nevertheless, it’s still an annoyance that cannot be dismissed. It’s symbolic, as CNN noted in their coverage, but the symbolism they’re seeing belies the real symbolism of the move:

It’s just one small part of the sweeping immigration overhaul President Biden is pushing. But the symbolic significance is huge. Biden’s proposed bill, if passed, would remove the word “alien” from US immigration laws, replacing it with the term “noncitizen.”

It’s a deliberate step intended to recognize America as “a nation of immigrants,” according to a summary of the bill released by the new administration. The term “illegal alien,” long decried as a dehumanizing slur by immigrant rights advocates, became even more of a lightning rod during the Trump era — with some top federal officials encouraging its use and several states and local governments taking up measures to ban it.

“The language change on the first day of this administration, with Kamala Harris the daughter of immigrants, to me it’s not just symbolic…it’s foundational,” says Jose Antonio Vargas, an undocumented immigrant whose organization, Define American, pushes for more accurate portrayals of immigrants.

“Foundational.” That is more of a reality than Vargas or others likely realize. “Alien” is the proper, legal, common sense term that should be used. Concern over hurt feelings over the “dehumanizing slur” takes away from the reality that illegal immigration itself is dehumanizing to both American citizens and legal immigrants. But the dehumanization that comes as a direct result of illegal immigration isn’t just about hurt feelings. It causes true economic distress on those who are here legally by prioritizing those who have stolen a piece of the nation’s sovereignty.

What’s worse is that this begins the natural transition that can occur if not stopped. “Non-citizens” is a pathway to terms that have been floated like “future-citizens” or “inbound-citizens.” These terms are meant to push forward the open borders globalist agenda. By normalizing the phrasing in accepting terms, the Biden administration is engaging in the type of Cultural Marxism that many on the right have been warning about for decades.

The word “alien” is defined as “a foreigner, especially one who is not a naturalized citizen of the country where they are living.” Changes by the Biden administration are intended to lay a foundation of “wokespeak.” Welcome to 1984.

