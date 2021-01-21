https://redstate.com/darth641/2021/01/21/opinion-day-one-a-marker-on-the-table-n313424
About The Author
Related Posts
Ric Grenell Bashes Biden's Pick to Head USAID, It's a Name You'll Know and Not Love
January 14, 2021
Is Georgia Senator David Perdue Trying to Lose or Is He Just Stupid or Does It Even Make a Difference
December 5, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy