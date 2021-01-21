https://onenewsnow.com/politics-govt/2021/01/20/jeffress-slippery-slope-set-for-muzzling-of-christians-their-beliefs

The Biden administration is promising some quick and radical action as soon as it takes office – leading one political activist to warn America is witnessing the early stages of the establishment of a fascist state. But one well-known Christian leader says God’s got it all under control.

Leading up to today’s inauguration of Joe Biden as president of the United States, Washington, DC, has been in lockdown as an estimated 25,000 National Guard troops have been on site, tasked to secure the event over concerns of an insider attack. David Horowitz, founder and CEO of the David Horowitz Freedom Center, offered his opinion about that.

“We are in the early stages of the establishment of a fascist state in America,” he stated on Newsmax. “People are sort of intimidated from saying that – but we had an election … where 1.4 million votes were questionable legally. They were illegal votes.”

Jeffress: ‘Slippery slope’ set for muzzling of Christians, their beliefs

He argues that Democrats have demonized anyone who dares to tell the truth about the election results – including some members of Congress.

“If you suggest that this might have been a rigged election and you’re a United States senator like Josh Hawley or Ted Cruz, the Democrats want to remove you from Congress; [they want to] put you on no-fly lists,” Horowitz stated. “We’re in a situation where the Democrat Party – which has been doing this for decades – is intent on suppressing the free speech of anybody who opposes them.”

Dr. Robert Jeffress of First Baptist-Dallas acknowledges people’s concerns over free speech and religious freedom, but advises his fellow believers not to worry; just hold on, he says.

“Many Christians are disturbed. They’re distraught over the inauguration of Joe Biden as president, and they’re really fearful about the future,” Jeffress tells One News Now. “Even though the occupant of the Oval Office is changing, the occupant of the Throne of Heaven is not changing.”

He adds, though, that’s not to imply the threat to Christians and religious liberty isn’t real.

“We all condemn – we should condemn – what happened in the Capitol several weeks ago. It was despicable … especially those who call themselves Christians and were a part of that,” says the Southern Baptist pastor. “But you can see what the reaction is to it: it’s a slippery slope that leads to the muzzling of Christian beliefs very quickly.”

In a recent sermon, Jeffress suggested that current events have some prophetic undertones. He summarizes what he said that Sunday morning:

“If society determines that basic Christian values are poisonous to the cultural dialogue, then it’s very easy to see how muzzling Christians won’t be far behind. I’m not sure if this is the final ‘it,’ but it’s certainly what I think is going to precede the return of Jesus Christ.”

