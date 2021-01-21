https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/01/21/pathetic-press-secretary-jen-psaki-dodges-question-on-bidens-mask-mandate-hypocrisy-n1403208

Joe Biden’s Press Secretary Jen Psaki may be getting the respect from the media that was never afforded to any of President Trump’s press secretaries, but she’s already proven that she deserves it the least. And I’m not even talking about that scandal during her stint in the Obama administration.

What I’m talking about is her absolutely pathetic dodging of a question about Joe Biden and his family not following Biden’s mask mandate Wednesday night, after the president had just signed the executive order earlier in the day.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy confronted Psaki about the hypocrisy.

“Why weren’t President Biden and all members of the Biden family masked at all times on federal lands last night if he signed an executive order that mandates masks on federal lands at all times?” Doocy asked.

“I think he was celebrating an evening of a historic day for our country. And certainly, he signed the mask mandate because it’s a way to send a message to the American public about the importance of wearing masks, how it can save tens of thousands of lives,” Psaki explained before filibustering about other COVID-19 precautions Biden had been taking.

Doocy didn’t let her off the hook. He asked what kind of example Biden was setting by violating his own mask mandate. Psaki dodged again, claiming the “power of the president’s example” lies in the 25 executive orders Biden signed on his first day in office, “including almost half of them related to COVID.” Then she dismissed the blatant hypocrisy by saying the White House has “bigger issues to worry about at this moment in time.”

But masking wearing is a big issue, according to Biden, who said in a tweet Wednesday evening that “Wearing masks isn’t a partisan issue — it’s a patriotic act that can save countless lives. That’s why I signed an executive order today issuing a mask mandate on federal property. It’s time to mask up, America.”

You can watch the entire sad, pathetic exchange below.

Jen Psaki says Joe Biden signed a mandate for wearing masks on federal lands as a way to “send a message” that mask wearing is important. The first family did not follow that mandate last night while at the Lincoln Memorial. pic.twitter.com/wZRaTLeUlr — America Rising (@AmericaRising) January 21, 2021

On Wednesday, Jen Psaki promised to bring “truth and transparency back to the briefing room.” She’s already failed.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, Parler, Gab, MeWe, Rumble, and CloutHub.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

