(Photo by Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

(CNSNews.com) – Appearing on former Sen. Hillary Clinton’s podcast on Jan. 18, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed her view that pro-life Catholic and Evangelical voters had been responsible for electing Donald Trump president in 2016 after responding Trump’s “dog whistle” about Supreme Court justices.

“I think that Donald Trump is president because of a woman’s right to choose,” Pelosi told Clinton.

“When he signed that paper saying these are the judges that I will appoint that was the dog whistle to the Evangelicals, to the Catholics, and all the rest: a woman will not have the right to choose,” said Pelosi.

Pelosi went on to say “there’s a great deal of hypocrisy with many of these people.”

“And, again,” she said, “there’s a great deal of hypocrisy here with many of these people, of course, are not having thirteen children.

“As somebody who had five children almost exactly-to-the-day in six years, I said to my colleagues: When you have five children in six years you come around and talk to me,” she said.

Pelosi then said she comes from a Catholic family that “would like to see me soften my message on this subject.”

“As a Catholic, you know, I come from a family that is, would like to see me soften my message on this subject, but they know this is something I am all the way with,” she said. “So, I understand and I respect their point of view—for them. But that doesn’t mean it’s a point of view for someone else.”

In May 2016, when Trump was running for president, he released a list of eleven people he might name to the Supreme Court, reports SCOTUSblog. He added ten names to this list—including future Justice Neil Gorsuch—in September of that year. Future Justice Brett Kavanaugh, whom Trump would later actually nominate to the court, was not on either of these campaign-year lists. Trump only added Kavanaugh’s name in 2017—a year after he was elected.

Here is a transcript of the part of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s discussion with former Sen. Hillary Clinton where she explains her belief that pro-life Catholic and Evangelical voters elected Trump in 2016:

Nancy Pelosi: “Now, there is one other element that I have been talking about for a long time that give me great grief as a Catholic. I think that Donald Trump is president because of a woman’s right to choose. When he signed that paper saying these are the judges that I will appoint that was the dog whistle to the Evangelicals, to the Catholics, and all the rest: a woman will not have the right to choose. And, when you see the polls about impeachment now, 80 percent think what happened was wrong, 70-some percent said he’s responsible, but 40-some percent don’t think he should be impeached. Well, why? One issue: abortion. Hillary Clinton: “Right.” Pelosi: “And that is enough. When you take the greed of those who want their tax cut, that’s probably a small number, but nonetheless a number, and you take the abortion issue—and many of these people are very good people that’s just their point of view. But they are willing to sell the whole democracy down the river for that one issue.” Clinton: “And you know one of the terrible ironies of their position is starting in the 90s under Democratic presidents, the abortion rate went way down.” Pelosi: “That’s right.” Clinton: “And with proper contraception and education and stigma-free conversation, the numbers can continue to go way down. So, what’s really incredibly sad is how those who, in my opinion and experience, do not view this issue as a priority have used the legitimate questions, concerns, and, yes, understanding of faith, to obtain and use power.” Pelosi: “What we said then is if you reject terminating a pregnancy you should love contraception.” Clinton: “That’s right.” Pelosi: “And, again, there’s a great deal of hypocrisy here with many of these people, of course, are not having thirteen children. As somebody who had five children almost exactly-to-the-day in six years, I said to my colleagues: When you have five children in six years you come around and talk to me. As a Catholic, you know, I come from a family that is, would like to see me soften my message on this subject, but they know this is something I am all the way with. So, I understand and I respect their point of view—for them. But that doesn’t mean it’s a point of view for someone else.” Clinton: “Right.”

