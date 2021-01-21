https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pelosi-sends-5000-national-guard-troops-to-sleep-in-parking-garage-with-one-bathroom/

The National Guardsmen brought in to ‘protect the Capitol’ have been kicked to the curb

Thousands of National Guardsmen were forced to vacate congressional grounds on Thursday and are now taking their rest breaks outside and in nearby parking garages, after two weeks of sleepless nights protecting the nation’s capital in the wake of the violent Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

One unit, which had been resting in the Dirksen Senate Office building, was abruptly told to vacate the facility on Thursday, according to one Guardsman. The group was forced to rest in a nearby parking garage without internet reception, with just one electrical outlet, and one bathroom with two stalls for 5,000 troops, the person said.

“Yesterday dozens of senators and congressmen walked down our lines taking photos, shaking our hands and thanking us for our service. Within 24 hours, they had no further use for us and banished us to the corner of a parking garage. We feel incredibly betrayed,” the Guardsman said.

This is how Joe Biden’s America treats solders.” PHOTOS pic.twitter.com/622sQmciq4 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 22, 2021

