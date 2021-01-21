If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

New Orleans police are looking for Koshaun Baker, aged 23, who has been identified as a person of interest in an instance of semi-public zoophilia in City Park in New Orleans on Dec. 15.

On Wednesday, authorities were able to get the DNA of the pervy perpetrator and have now secured a warrant for Baker. Law enforcement would like to get a swab to compare said DNA.

According to local outlet Fox 8, the male in question entered the stables on the park grounds and committed unlawful acts with not one, but two of the horses corralled there.

The main can be identified via surveillance footage, and he has a distinctive tattoo on his right arm.

Anyone who has any information that may help police track the suspect down, or any other information whatsoever on this incident is asked to contact the Third District of the NOPD at 504 6586030 or to call Crime Stoppers at 504 8221111 or 877 903 STOP.



