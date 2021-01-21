https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/21/pillars-of-democracy-are-crumbling-biden-tells-reporter-who-questioned-admins-vaccine-goal-to-give-me-a-break-man/

Something interesting happened during President Biden’s Covid-19 press conference today when he took a question that wasn’t a total softball. It wasn’t exactly a hardball either, but Biden clearly didn’t like what the reporter was asking:

REPORTER: “You set the goal at 100 million vaccines, is that high enough? Should you set the bar higher? That’s basically where the US is right now.” BIDEN: “When I announced it, you all said that it’s not possible. Come on. Give me a break, man!” pic.twitter.com/nIKFwGmjXJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 21, 2021

Biden snaps at AP’s Zeke Miller when he asks about the number of vaccine doses he wants to dole out in his first 100 days. “When I announced it you all said it’s not possible. Come on, give me a break, man.” pic.twitter.com/YnP1gyjnVX — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 21, 2021

Biden telling reporters “give me a break, man” could end up being his equivalent of Trump’s “you are fake news” except the media won’t pretend it’s a direct threat to the First Amendment.

The pillars of democracy are crumbling! 😱 https://t.co/zMo98LocEO — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) January 21, 2021

Setting the tone. — Sharon (@minrberts) January 21, 2021

<very serious journalist voice>: You’re president, you don’t get a break, man. https://t.co/d3JyEJ8KHi — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 21, 2021

It’s unlikely anybody in the White House press corps will ever dare to go here:

What would be better is if someone actually asked him how this was different than Trump’s plan. They won’t tho https://t.co/TBoXq1T104 — DaintyMae2 (@DaintyMae2) January 21, 2021

One thing’s for sure:

This is gonna be a loooong four years. https://t.co/79fhgTHQ2G — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 21, 2021

Yep!

Why are they so quick to usher him out every time. — DirtyJerz (@Saboourns) January 21, 2021

We’ll assume that question is rhetorical in nature.

