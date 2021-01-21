https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/21/pillars-of-democracy-are-crumbling-biden-tells-reporter-who-questioned-admins-vaccine-goal-to-give-me-a-break-man/

Something interesting happened during President Biden’s Covid-19 press conference today when he took a question that wasn’t a total softball. It wasn’t exactly a hardball either, but Biden clearly didn’t like what the reporter was asking:

Biden telling reporters “give me a break, man” could end up being his equivalent of Trump’s “you are fake news” except the media won’t pretend it’s a direct threat to the First Amendment.

It’s unlikely anybody in the White House press corps will ever dare to go here:

One thing’s for sure:

Yep!

We’ll assume that question is rhetorical in nature.

