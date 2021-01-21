https://redstate.com/jenniferoo/2021/01/22/pipefitters-union-gets-shafted-with-bidens-keystone-pipeline-cancellation-n314357
About The Author
Related Posts
Nancy's Nut House™ Update: Rules Package for New Congress Nixes 'Gendered Terms' Like 'Father,' 'Daughter,' 'Brother'
January 2, 2021
Gripping '09 Documentary Featuring Fauci, Redfield, & Other Now-Familiar Faces Inadvertently Sheds Some Very Interesting Light on COVID-19
January 17, 2021
How Obama & McCain Helped the Grandson of the Once-Head of the US Communist Party Escape Trial for Stealing $230 Million from the Russian Treasury (Pt 2)
January 19, 2021
Trump Roasts Congress Over Pork-Infused Stimulus Bill, Demands Changes
December 22, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy