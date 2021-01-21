https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/21/political-strategist-explains-why-he-loves-president-bidens-executive-order-on-trans-women-in-girls-sports/

On his first day in office, President Biden signed more than a dozen executive actions, such as the one mandating the wearing of a mask on federal property unless you’re the press secretary speaking from the White House or you’re Biden or his relatives and you’re celebrating because it’s a special day for you. The new administration is off to a bang-up start.

Another executive order issued Wednesday night will extend existing federal nondiscrimination protections to LGBTQ people. As Biden said during the presidential campaign, “Transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time,” and there would be “no room for compromise,” not even when it came to trans women competing on girls’ sports teams. “Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports,” the executive order reads.

You get what you voted for, and political strategist Seth Weathers explains why he loves Biden’s executive order.

It’s true: How many more segments analyzing the typos in President Trump’s tweets could Brian Stelter have done? Things had to change.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...