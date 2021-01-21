https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/21/political-strategist-explains-why-he-loves-president-bidens-executive-order-on-trans-women-in-girls-sports/

On his first day in office, President Biden signed more than a dozen executive actions, such as the one mandating the wearing of a mask on federal property unless you’re the press secretary speaking from the White House or you’re Biden or his relatives and you’re celebrating because it’s a special day for you. The new administration is off to a bang-up start.

Another executive order issued Wednesday night will extend existing federal nondiscrimination protections to LGBTQ people. As Biden said during the presidential campaign, “Transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time,” and there would be “no room for compromise,” not even when it came to trans women competing on girls’ sports teams. “Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports,” the executive order reads.

You get what you voted for, and political strategist Seth Weathers explains why he loves Biden’s executive order.

I LOVE the Biden Executive Order forcing biological males to be able to play female sports & share locker rooms in school Can’t wait for the crying & moaning from the dumb —- parents so upset by Trump’s tweets, they wouldn’t vote for him I look forward to their radicalization — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) January 21, 2021

The moronic center of right parents who voted for Biden are going to make some amazingly reliable Republican voters in the years to come! — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) January 21, 2021

Suburban moms gonna watch their daughters all lose at state now and yeah I am here for that. You get what you vote for. https://t.co/UHk6ZqpSey — Cerno (@Cernovich) January 21, 2021

I wish I could see them drinking wine..watching the View and then realize what’s happening…oh well..whoops — Bfpsu123 (@bfpsu123) January 21, 2021

We tried telling them. Now I say let it play out — Kid Canada (@Kid_Canada77) January 21, 2021

Im going to enjoy the next 4 years. Going to be a long episode of the twilight zone. — B. Oxford (@AngelsKill) January 21, 2021

Men just keep on WINNING — D.D. Murley (@ddmurley) January 21, 2021

It’s gonna be 🔥 — Rik Danner (@Bullwinkle70) January 21, 2021

We are gonna dominate the olympics! 🇺🇲 — GoulagTrapLord (@AugstineMartin) January 21, 2021

Yep, this is going to be hilarious to watch. Feel for the girls but maybe this will be serious red pilling situation. — Working Class Schleb (@AdamFromTexas2) January 21, 2021

This is good. I now embrace the coming insanity. It is the only way for people to weigh the real cost of their political choices. — shoe fairy (@shoefairy4) January 21, 2021

Capturing those moments when those moms watch their daughters get blown out by a kid w/ 🥜 is gonna be political gold especially when those videos go viral. — Mike StaXx 🇺🇸 (@mike_staxx) January 21, 2021

We should all unironically take advantage of the new rules — (Censored) News Agency (@InternetNewsAg2) January 21, 2021

I won’t rest until a male holds every women’s sports record — August West (@again49112) January 21, 2021

Thanks to @MiaHamm for telling them to vote for this. — Bob Thomas (@liobserver) January 21, 2021

Well we’ll see how @MiaHamm likes it when the “women’s” soccer team becomes all male. — DLKC (@bionicgrl55) January 21, 2021

Perfect!! I want to see all the male soccer players play on USWNT and let those liberal flag-kneeling clowns lose their job. — Tyrus Schlott (@tschlottaggies1) January 21, 2021

There will be a lot of biological girls missing out on collegiate scholarships, and possibly participating in the Olympic Games, all in the name of equality. — GIGIB (@2012gigib) January 21, 2021

The people that voted for Biden deserve everything they will get and more. — WeTheSheeple (@WeTheSheeple43) January 21, 2021

Yes, elections have consequences. But so does casting a vote without paying attention to what you’re actually voting for. — One of several Jeff Goldmans (@TheJeffGoldman) January 21, 2021

The pendulum will indeed swing back. — Fendar (@fendar) January 21, 2021

Mean tweets had to go — Jose Manuel (@XxShengLongxX) January 21, 2021

It’s true: How many more segments analyzing the typos in President Trump’s tweets could Brian Stelter have done? Things had to change.

ACLU lawyer: The arguments over allowing trans women to compete in girls’ sports are rooted in ‘misogyny and white supremacy’ https://t.co/52RuumP1Y4 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 15, 2021

