A majority of Republican voters think Donald Trump will remain a “major political force,” according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Among GOP voters, 56% think Trump will likely continue to be prominent and active in politics, following the end of his presidential term this week. Just over a third – 34% – don’t think he will.

Reflecting a partisan dividing line, 60% of Democrats think Trump will not maintain a strong political presence. Independents were evenly divided, with 39% responding that Trump will remain politically relevant and 41% believing he won’t.

Trump finished his presidential term Jan. 20, after losing his incoming bid to new President Joe Biden.

