A new Edelman survey on Trust in Media, shared with Axios, found that trust in traditional media outlets is at an all-time low, with most Americans believing the press is more concerned with presenting its own agenda than giving facts to the public.

Only 46% trust traditional media, according to the survey by the global communications firm, with 58% saying “most news organizations are more concerned with supporting an ideology or political position than with informing the public.”

Fifty-six percent said that the media are “purposely trying to mislead people by saying things they know are false or gross exaggerations.”

Those sentiments are not limited to the United States. The survey found respondents worldwide had similar views, saying mistrust in media can’t be blamed on former President Donald Trump’s attacks on “fake news.”

“Mistrust of media is now a central part of many Americans’ personal identity — an article of faith that they weren’t argued into and can’t be argued out of,” Axios wrote.

Axios said the media’s only way to regain trust is to “report reliable facts,” but warned they “won’t turn the trend around on its own. What’s needed is for trusted institutions to visibly embrace the news media.”

