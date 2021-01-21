https://www.oann.com/portland-authorities-declare-unlawful-assembly-after-antifa-rioters-cause-extreme-damage-to-federal-property/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=portland-authorities-declare-unlawful-assembly-after-antifa-rioters-cause-extreme-damage-to-federal-property

UPDATED 7:47 PM PT – Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Multiple individuals in Portland, Oregon are in custody after Antifa and far-left protestors caused extensive damage to the area.

On Wednesday night, law enforcement declared an unlawful assembly after over 150 extremists vandalized a federal immigration building by throwing rocks and spreading graffiti around the property. Authorities were able to gain control of the scene after clashing with the protesters.

Earlier in the afternoon, protesters gathered at Revolution Hall when they marched to the headquarters of the Democrat Party of Oregon to demonstrate against law enforcement and the presidential inauguration. The gathering turned violent with demonstrators seen smashing windows and carrying signs that read “we want revenge” and “we are ungovernable.”

Authorities were able to arrest eight people in connection to the damage and seize an array of weapons, including molotov cocktails, chemical spray and a crow bar. Charges range from criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, inciting a riot and possession of a destructive device.

Press Release: Updated with More Photos: Evening Protest Events in Portland – Arrests in South Waterfront (Photo)

Link: https://t.co/0z8nJsA6Nq pic.twitter.com/9HsJDiQf94 — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) January 21, 2021

“I can confirm that officers have arrested and charged eight adults with crimes related to protests today,” stated Sgt. Kevin Allen, Portland Police Bureau. “Our objectives and goals tonight include protecting people constitutional right to assembly and free speech, maintaining peace, protecting life and responding to incidents that threaten life.”

Law enforcement will continue to investigate the riot, while warning anyone who was anyone involved is subject to arrest or citation.

