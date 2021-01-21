https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/21/portland-seattle-paul-krugman-notes-that-the-wave-of-right-wing-violence-didnt-happen-where-did-all-the-rage-go/

Paul Krugman gets so much wrong so much of the time, and yet we’re still surprised he could tweet what he did Thursday. As you might have noticed, National Guard troops were posted around state capitols on Inauguration Day — and Washington, D.C. was locked down tight — where there were alleged stirrings on social media that the buildings would be stormed in all 50 states by pro-Trump insurrectionists.

As Krugman notes, that didn’t happen. However, as perhaps only someone in the liberal media bubble could utter, he asked, “Where did all the rage go?”

So, what happened to the insurrection? Maybe I’m jinxing it, but the wave of violence many expected didn’t materialize before or on Inauguration Day; there were hardly any demonstrators. Where did all the rage go? 1/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) January 21, 2021

Krugman was probably too busy watching the Bon Jovi concert and fireworks to notice where the rage literally went — to cities like Portland and Seattle, where mobs of Antifa carried banners reading “We don’t want Biden — We want REVENGE,” smashed all the windows out of the Democratic Party headquarters in Portland, spray-painted “F**k Biden” on it, and burned American flags from coast to coast. But of course, Krugman didn’t notice; as far as he’s been told, Antifa is “just an idea.”

In case you missed it, the rage didn’t go anywhere — it was on the extremist left where it’s been all along:

On the ground in Portland, Ore. for @townhallcom. A group of Antifa marchers just attacked the city’s Democratic Party office. They broke windows and spray painted the building. Some of them had a hard time breaking the windows. pic.twitter.com/v0PSM7rEvd — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 20, 2021

But no violence from those pro-Trump insurrectionists?

Oh gosh, I hope this doesn’t mean the magnitude of the threat has been wildly exaggerated for political gain, media excitement and ratings, censorship orgies, and laying the foundation for a new fear-driven Domestic War on Terror to control politics and information. https://t.co/oHhUPojpSO — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 21, 2021

A new domestic war on terror? That has the FBI investigate Parler (but not Facebook) and the intelligence community crack down with a “laser-like” focus on fascists and nationalists and libertarians?

Hey dude, where’s my insurrection? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 21, 2021

In reply to these 2 tweets, liberal domestic Terror warriors are telling me I’ll have to delete the tweets if any other people die from right-wing violence. There were mass-causality attacks after 9/11, too, but that didn’t vindicate the Cheney/Kristol exaggeration of the threat — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 21, 2021

One toxic attribute of social media age discourse is everything is binary: 1) Right-wing violence is an existential threat to the Republic, a major insurrection that needs a New War on Terror. 2) Right-wing violence does not exist. There’s a huge world between those two poles. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 21, 2021

But the government is going to eliminate right-wing violence through its pre-crime division, monitoring social media for wrongthink and maybe even taking down those problematic cable networks Fox News, Newsmax, and OAN if Biden will just “reinvigorate the FCC.”

Props to him for his 5 seconds of about 10% honesty though. — Jikiyama (@Jikiyama) January 21, 2021

it is amazing how perverted these once clear minds have become. — bruce ryan (@brucery29217561) January 21, 2021

Someone report @paulkrugman. His cognitive dissonance is showing. Gross. — Fletch F. Fletch (@GartheKnight2K) January 21, 2021

Right wingers wrongly thought that they would get the same leniency from the press, Hollywood, and the ruling political class that left wingers get. They were wrong. — Inmate 76214 (@BulleitBro) January 21, 2021

Antifa were out smashing stuff up though? — muchocheeso (@muchocheeso) January 21, 2021

LOL, you nailed it…. — niceguyeddyshrugged (@niceguyeddy) January 21, 2021

WATCH: Insurrectionists in Portland and Seattle celebrated Biden’s unity message with broken glass and fire https://t.co/PYCFIPo1jQ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 21, 2021

