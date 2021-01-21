https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/21/press-secretary-biden-exempt-from-mask-order-because-he-was-celebrating/

President Joe Biden asked Americans to wear masks for at least 100 days, but he thinks he is exempt because of his inauguration celebrations.

Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday, mandating the use of masks on all federal property.

“Wearing masks isn’t a partisan issue — it’s a patriotic act that can save countless lives. That’s why I signed an executive order today issuing a mask mandate on federal property. It’s time to mask up, America,” he wrote on Twitter.

Despite his recent mask order, the new president and his family were spotted parading around the Lincoln Memorial without face coverings during Wednesday evening’s inauguration celebrations.

When asked on Thursday why Biden so clearly violated his most recent executive order concerning face coverings, press secretary Jen Psaki said the president’s “historic day” should be viewed as an exception to the rule.

“He was celebrating an evening of a historic day in our country,” Psaki said.

When pressed further on the issue, Psaki merely shrugged off the reporter’s concerns about political hypocrisy and said the administration has “bigger things to worry about.”

“Yesterday was a historic moment in our history. He was inaugurated as president of the United States. He was surrounded by his family. We take a number of precautions, but I think we have bigger issues to worry about,” she concluded, despite previously noting that Biden signed the mask mandate as “a way to send a message to the American public about the importance of wearing masks and how it can save tens of thousands of lives.”

Biden joins the ranks of other government officials and politicians such as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and many others who have violated their own lockdown orders, mask mandates, and COVID-19 virtual signaling to live their lives normally while telling their constituents to stay home and cover their faces.

