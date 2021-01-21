https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/priest-suspended-attending-pro-trump-rally-u-s-capitol/

(NEW YORK POST) – An Ohio priest has been suspended for attending the “Stop the Steal” rally ahead of the US Capitol siege – a punishment he ripped as “unjust,” according to reports.

Archpriest Mark Hodges, who is affiliated with St. Paul the Apostle Orthodox Church in Dayton, told the Journal-News that he was slapped with a three-month suspension and faces possible defrocking for simply attending the demonstration by President Donald Trump supporters.

“My beloved bishop had questioned the wisdom of a priest attending,” Hodges told the newspaper this week. “I think part of the problem is I viewed that ‘Stop the Steal’ rally as expressing extreme concerns over voter fraud allegations in the 2020 election.”

